- AP govt. to distribute elderly pensions a day before amid holiday
- Lingayat Panchamasali community to stage protest on Dec 10
- Mangaluru resident falls prey to APK scam, loses lakhs
- Mysugar factory throws farmers into distress
- Deteriorating living conditions in Kuduramukha: Daily wage workers deprived of basic amenities
- JSP hails TTD for setting up committee on Tirumala mutts
- Tamil star couple Suriya, Jyothika visit Kollur temple
- Renukaswamy ‘menace to society’, Darshan tells HC
- Revanth to visit Peddapally on Dec 4
- Yuva Sangam Phase 5: Students delegation from Bihar reaches IIT Dharwad
Complete bridge at earliest: BJP
Gadwal: The bridge near Valmiki Temple needs immediate action BJP Aiza leaders said in their petition to the municipal officials.
BJP town general Secretary Kompati Bhagat Reddy led the delegation which impressed upon Aiza municipal assistant engineer Rajasekhar the urgent need for remedial measures.
The delegation demanded that the bridge should either be closed or reconstructed to address ongoing traffic issues and ensure safety. They also proposed widening of the main road leading from the Pedda Vagu Bridge to the Valmiki Temple to improve traffic flow.
