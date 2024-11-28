Complete bridge at earliest: BJP

Gadwal: The bridge near Valmiki Temple needs immediate action BJP Aiza leaders said in their petition to the municipal officials.

BJP town general Secretary Kompati Bhagat Reddy led the delegation which impressed upon Aiza municipal assistant engineer Rajasekhar the urgent need for remedial measures.

The delegation demanded that the bridge should either be closed or reconstructed to address ongoing traffic issues and ensure safety. They also proposed widening of the main road leading from the Pedda Vagu Bridge to the Valmiki Temple to improve traffic flow.