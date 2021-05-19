Complete hospital construction within 10 days: Minister Jagadish

Miryalaguda (Nalgonda): Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy stated that a special hospital will be constructed in the premises of Yadadri power plant. He directed the authorities concerned to make arrangements to complete the hospital construction within 10 days.

On Tuesday, along with Transco & Genco CMD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, he visited Yadadri Power Plant being constructed at Veerlapalam village of Damaracherla mandal in Miryalaguda constituency. Later he held a special review meeting with the officials of BHEL and Transco and Genco, who undertook the construction of the power plant.

The Minister discussed the difficulties being faced by the workers engaged in the power plant construction in the wake of corona second wave. He explained to the officials about the steps to be taken to build confidence among the workers to prevent delay in work. During the meeting, it was decided to construct a 20-bed special hospital in the premises of Yadadri power plant to cater the health needs of the workers. Directing the officials to complete the construction within 10 days, the Minister also told them to recruit the required medical staff.

BHEL Project Director Sisodia, Transco Directors Ajay, Sachita and TRK Rao, Coal CMD JS Rao, SE Hanumanth and others participated in the review meeting.