Completec for Nellikal lift scheme: Uttam

Nagarjuna Sagar: Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has made it clear that land acquisition should not, under any circumstances, hinder the Nellikal Lift Irrigation Scheme. He instructed officials to complete the land acquisition by the end of April next year.

On Friday afternoon, Uttam conducted a review meeting on the progress of the Nellikal Lift Irrigation Scheme at the State secretariat. He advised officials to quickly consult with farmers regarding land acquisition and expedite the work. He also mentioned the additional payments that need to be made for forest department lands and instructed officials to immediately complete the related proposals.

Uttam ordered officials to send proposals immediately for the outstanding electricity dues of Rs 23 crore as well as the increased electricity dues. He further directed that administrative approvals be obtained for the construction of a new check dam proposed in the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency, and the tender process for all five check dams should be completed immediately.

The Minister suggested that jungle cutting in the low-level canal under the AMRP should begin immediately. He also stressed the need to identify and start repair works in the NSP canal area. Nalgonda MP Kunduru Raghveer Reddy, MLA Kunduru Jayadheer Reddy, former minister Jana Reddy, Chief Engineer Anil Kumar, District Collector Narayana Reddy, Chief Engineers Ajay Kumar, Nageshwar Rao, and others participated in the meeting.