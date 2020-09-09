Complete Land Survey in Telangana: KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced the conduct of a complete land survey in Telangana soon. Each and every inch of land will be surveyed and register the same in the official documents.

Introducing the new Revenue Bill in the Assembly, the chief minister also said that the extraordinary powers of MROs and RDOs were removed. However, MROs will be given powers of the registration of the agricultural lands. The Sub Registrars are given powers to register only non-agricultural lands and the tahsildars will be given the powers of sub-registrars.

The Chief Minister said that a highly transparent and IT-enabled registration system will come into effect in Telangana under new Revenue act. People need not wait to get property registration and mutation papers for weeks and months. On the spot, the land buyers will get all registered papers on the spot. From now onwards, sub-registrar will release mutation papers by removing the local bodies powers. Sub registrars will register non-agricultural lands only.

MROs will register all agricultural lands and the same officials will only issue mutations. Earlier, RDOs issues mutation. All the pending Land related disputes will be transferred to fast track court to dispose off them.

