Complete Nalgonda Collectorate building by June: Komatireddy

Minister for Roads, Buildings and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, directed R&B officials and the contractor to complete the ground floor of the new Collectorate building by December this year and hand over the entire building by June 2 next year. On Friday, the Minister made a surprise inspection of the construction works behind the old Collectorate premises. Spread over 82,000 sq. ft., the new three-storey complex will house the Revenue Department, chambers for the District Collector, Additional Collectors, and a designated chamber for the Minister. He instructed that the old Collectorate building be modernized to accommodate offices of all district department heads.

The Minister emphasized that the new complex should feature a modern meeting hall with false ceilings, LED screens, and all required facilities. He made it clear that the project estimates should not be altered under any circumstances. He asked officials to ensure high construction quality and said the new building should surpass similar integrated district offices in other districts. Once completed, offices like the DEO and DMHO, currently functioning outside, will also be shifted to the new campus.

Later, the Minister reviewed the construction of ghat roads at Brahmangari Gutta and Latif Saheb Dargah Gutta. Officials informed him that 5 km of the roads had been completed so far. The Minister instructed them to speed up the remaining works.