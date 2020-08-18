Complete Rythu Vedika works before Dasara festival: Minister Indrakaran Reddy

Asifabad: Endowments Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy instructed the District Collectors of the erstwhile Adilabad district to complete the constructions of Rythu Vedika works before Dasara festival. He also instructed them to orange dumping yards in every village to maintain cleanliness and to send proposals of crop damages if any, during a video conference on Tuesday.



He reviewed Palle Pragathi, Palle Prakruthi Vanalu and other works. Replying to the Minister's query, Asifabad District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha answered that so far construction of 70 Rythu Vedika have been started and they would be completed within the next three weeks.

Works of 413 Kallalu (land where farmers store their produce) works have been started against the target of 1,800 and there Is no shortage of urea as 701 metric tonnes urea with private dealers; 224 MT at societies and 1,598 MT urea is available at Markfed in the district, he stated.

The Collector explained that due to the recent heavy rains, a total of 1,083 crops damaged in 58 villages of seven mandals. Paddy in 304 acres, cotton in 811 acres and red gram in 25 acres and a house of one Lingubai was collapsed at Brahman Chityan village under Dewhegaon manal.