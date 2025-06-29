Complete vana mahotsavam targets, urges Collector

Khammam: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty said that officials should complete the target set under Vana Mahotsavam as planned. The Collector held a review with officials on the implementation of Vana Mahotsavam activities and Employment Guarantee Scheme at Penuballi Mandal MPDO office on Saturday.

Anudeep said that in view of the necessity of trees for human survival, saplings should be planted, and their care should be taken under Vana Mahotsavam. He said that the number of plants available in the nurseries and the number of places identified for planting the plants should be in the plan. He said that plants above 8 feet in height should be planted for avenue plantation.

He said that he would take action to plant 400 plants per km on the sides of the road, considering the extent of the highway. Later, the Collector reviewed the mandal target under the employment guarantee. He asked how many working days, what works were undertaken, and what major works were undertaken.