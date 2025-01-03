Comprehensive Education Mission Employees Continue Indefinite Strike with Unique Protest

Gadwal: As part of their ongoing indefinite strike, employees of the Comprehensive Education Mission observed the 24th day with a unique form of protest. They wrote their slogans on their caps and organized a “Roadside Cooking Protest” to express their demands.

The employees urged the government to regularize all Comprehensive Education Mission employees, as promised by Honorable Chief Minister Enumula Revanth Reddy. Until regularization, they demanded the implementation of a pay scale.

Prominent participants in the protest included:

Special Officers from KGBV schools:

Gattu (Gunti Gopilatha), Gadwal (Sridevi), KT Doddi (Padmavati), Dharur (V.T. Gomati), Aiza (Chenna Bassamma), Maldakal (Vijayalakshmi), Vaddem Palli (Padma), Rajoli (Chandrakala), Undavalli (Parimala), Alampur (Krishnaveni), Manopad (Anuradha), and Itikyala (Asiya Begum).

URS Special Officer: Sheshanna

Other Staff: CRTs, PGTs, CRTs, and non-teaching staff.

Leadership and Participation:

The protest was led by:

DPO Wing President: DLMT B. Ramanujaya

MIS Wing President: Sridhar

CCO Wing President: Altaf

CRP Wing President: MA Sami

IERP Wing President: Murali

PTI Wing President: Rajender

The district JAC President Hushnappa, JAC General Secretary Gopal, and KGBV Women’s President SP Pranitha also joined the strike, along with leaders from all wings of the Comprehensive Education Mission.

Key Demand:

Employees called upon the Honorable Chief Minister Enumula Revanth Reddy to fulfill his promise of regularizing Comprehensive Education Mission employees. They also demanded the immediate implementation of a pay scale until regularization is completed.

The protest received widespread participation and was declared a success by the organizing committee.