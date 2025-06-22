Computer operator in ACB net for taking Rs 2.5K bribe

Kothagudem: Computer operator Navkranth was caught by ACB while taking Rs 2,500 as bribe on Saturday at the Thasildhar office in Burgumphad in the district.

Giving details to the media, ACB DSP YV Ramesh, informed that Navkranth demanded a bribe of Rs 4,000 from a person uploading a ration card. The person accepted but, approached ACB. On Saturday, the computer operator was caught red handed.

Ramesh added that this was the 11th case in the past six months where the ACB caught corrupt officials. He urged people to be aware and share information with ACB officers whenever encountering such instances.