‘Conduct’ digital crop survey accurately

Wanaparthy: District collector Adarsh Surabhi on Wednesday inspected the crop booking survey process conducted under the supervision of the DAO in Kanchiraopalli of Pebbair mandal. He reviewed the crop details registration process at the field of farmer Nagaraju.

The DC instructed agricultural officials to ensure that all details related to crops raised by farmers are accurately recorded in the survey. District agriculture officer Govindu Naik, Pebbair tahsildar Lakshmi, Panchayati Raj AEEs Naresh and Karthik, along with other officials, were present.