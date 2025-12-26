Temperatures drop across AP, Telangana creating hardships to people

Cold weather is intensifying across the Telugu states, with a noticeable increase in low temperatures and dense fog. For the past two weeks, night-time temperatures have plummeted, particularly in the agency areas, causing considerable hardship for residents venturing outdoors, especially in the early morning and evening.

Reports indicate that the chilly conditions are affecting people, from infants to the elderly, with many experiencing coughs, colds, and fevers. Even regular morning walkers are opting to stay indoors due to the freezing temperatures. Small vendors and vegetable sellers are also reluctant to set up shop in the mornings, resulting in deserted streets and minimal foot traffic.

In Andhra Pradesh's agency areas, the cold is particularly severe, with dense fog discouraging residents from leaving their homes until after 10 AM. Even then, many are returning home by 5 PM to avoid the biting cold. While the weather is keeping locals indoors, it has attracted an influx of tourists to the picturesque agency landscapes.