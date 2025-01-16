Conduct survey for 4 schemes transparently: Collector

Karimnagar: District Collector Pamela Satpathy stated that the field level survey process of the four welfare schemes to be implemented by the state government from January 26 should be completed in a transparent manner.

On Wednesday, the Collector held a teleconference with the top officials of the district. Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said that the government has issued due procedures regarding Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, issuance of new ration cards and Indiramma houses.

Officials should have a clear understanding of the implementation of the schemes and convey to the people that selection of beneficiaries is a continuous process and no one needs to worry about it. The authorities should take steps to ensure that everyone who is eligible gets the benefit of the schemes, she said.

The Collector said that the government will give Rs 12,000 per acre per year for eligible lands under Rythu Bharosa. Officials want to identify non-cultivable lands at the field level. RI and AEO should conduct field inspections and identify arable and non-agricultural lands. A format should be prepared for the reports and handed over to the field officers. Satpathy told officials to start the survey from Thursday and take steps to complete it by January 20. From January 21 preparations should be made to conduct Gram Sabhas/Municipal Wards meetings. Along with the village secretary, the officials of the concerned department must participate in the village meetings. For the conduct of the gram sabha, the procedures should be strictly followed and videography should be done.

Those who have employment guarantee job card but do not have land and have done employment guarantee work for at least 20 days in the last year are eligible for Atmiya Bharosa Scheme. Beneficiaries should not have land in the job card. MPDOs, Municipal Commissioners at mandal level, Additional Collector at district level and District Civil Supplies Officer will be responsible for the issuance of new ration cards. The selection process of the eligible should be completed as per the guidelines of the government.

In this tele conference Additional Collectors Praful Desai, Lakshmi Kiran, RDOs Maheshwar, Ramesh, Municipal Revenue Officers, MP DOs and others participated.