Confusion over Guv’s nod to BC quota Bills creates flutter

Hyderabad: Confusion over Telangana Governor’s approval for the two Bills meant for the enhancement of the BC quota by lifting the cap on 50 per cent reservationcaused a flutter on Thursday.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma approved two Bills pertaining to the merger of gram panchayats and creation of new municipalities.

Following this, the Law Department issued a memorandum to publish The Telangana Municipalities (third amendment) Act 20 of 2025 and Telangana Panchayat Raj (second amendment) Act of 12 of 2025 in the official gazette.

The main objective of the two amendment Acts was the creation of Indresham and Jinnaram municipalities in Sangareddy district, expansion of the Isnapur municipality and creation of a new gram panchayat called Ibrahimpeta in the limits of Haliya municipality in Nalgonda district.

Soon after the memorandum from the Law Department was released to the press, some media outlets telecast the news of approval of the BC quota Bills by the Governor until the Raj Bhavan authorities gave a clarification.

The Governor’s office said that no Bill for the enhancement of the BC quota was approved so far and Jishnu Dev Varma approved only the merger and creation of new panchayats.

Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka also issued a statement and gave clarification on the pending BC quota Bills.

The Panchayat Raj authorities claimed that the two adopted Bills to lift the cap on 50 per cent quota in the recent Assembly session were sent to Raj Bhavan.

However, the Governor’s office said that it is yet to receive the Bills. Sources said that the Bills were still with the state Law Department for scrutiny.

The authorities are of the view that the state government is not empowered to enact the enhancement of the BC quota by removing the cap on 50 per cent reservation since it requires a constitutional amendment in Parliament.

So, the state government’s move to adopt Bills on enhancement of the BC quota would not draw desirable results due to constitutional challenges, the officials said.