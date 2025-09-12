  • Menu
Cong cadre call upon ECI to tender apologies to Kota Neelima

Cong cadre call upon ECI to tender apologies to Kota Neelima
Highlights

Hyderabad: Congress leaders and cadre staged a strong protest in support of PCC Vice President and Sanathnagar Constituency Congress Party in-charge,...

Hyderabad: Congress leaders and cadre staged a strong protest in support of PCC Vice President and Sanathnagar Constituency Congress Party in-charge, Dr. Kota Neelima, against the notice issued to her by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

At Rasoolpura crossroads, Congress workers carried out a symbolic funeral procession, shaved their heads, and raised slogans condemning the biased attitude of the Election Commission. They asked the ECI to tender apologies to the leader.

