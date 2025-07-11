Cong corporators dare BRS to debate on development

Hanumakonda: The Congress corporators on Thursday challenged the BRS to a debate, stating that they are fully prepared to discuss development works undertaken during the 10-year BRS rule in the Warangal West constituency by former MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, and developmental efforts made in the past 18 months by MLA Naini Rajender Reddy.

Corporation floor leader Thota Venkateshwarlu and corporators Jakkula Ravinder Yadav, Syed Vijayasri Rajali and Pothula Srimannarayana (Sriman) threw the challenge, saying that the BRS corporators should stop wasting time with evasive speeches and come forward for an open discussion if they have the courage.

Speaking at a press meet organised at the Congress office here, they stated that after the Congress came to power, Rajender Reddy has been leading politics in a dignified manner as district party president. They reminded the BRS corporators that questioning during the 10-year BRS regime was treated as a sin. They advised the Opposition corporators to learn to engage in respectful politics.

They asserted that people of the constituency were closely observing the work done by the MLA and questioning what was done during Vinay Bhaskar’s term. They criticised the BRS for incompetence that led to funds allocated to the Endowments department being withdrawn. They praised Rajender Reddy for successfully persuading the CM to bring back the lost Smart City funds.

The corporators emphasised that the MLA was treating all divisions in the constituency equally, allocating funds without discrimination, and taking up development works while maintaining respect for the BRS. They mentioned that the Bhadrakali Bund and lake development projects were part of the tenders; the BRS corporators’ ignorance of this reflects their naivety.

They criticised BRS leaders as incompetent for failing to properly utilise the Central funds allotted under the heritage cities programme in a timely manner. The corporators accused the BRS corporators of lacking patience to stand by people and negotiate with the government when given the opportunity. They noted that when they were in Opposition, they questioned the ruling party and fought for the people’s issues. They warned the BRS corporators to stop engaging in politics just to attract media

attention.