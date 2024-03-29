Cong dilemma over Khammam Lok Sabha candidate continues

Khammam: The Congress party in Khammam district is grappling with the crucial decision of selecting a candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The battle for the Khammam Lok Sabha seat has intensified with factions within the party vying for their respective leaders to be nominated.

The supporters of Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s brother, P Prasad Reddy, and Deputy Chief Minister’s wife Mallu Nandini have been actively campaigning on social media, asserting that their leaders are the rightful contenders for the ticket. However, amidst these claims and campaigns, the party’s decision remains uncertain.

Both potential candidates, Prasad Reddy and Nandini, have been extensively touring the district for the past weeks, meeting with their supporters and party cadres in Khammam and Kothagudem. Despite the absence of an official announcement regarding the ticket allocation, their activities mimic those of an ongoing election campaign.

The Khammam Lok Sabha constituency, comprising seven segments, has become a focal point of intense competition within the Congress party. While six seats were won by Congress in the previous Assembly elections, one seat was secured with the support of the CPI. This track record had fuelled optimism among party leaders who believed that winning the MP seat in Khammam would be easy.

On Wednesday, the Congress notified four open seats in the state, yet the competition for the Khammam seat remains intense, as reported by sources within the party.

Meanwhile, minority leaders have been advocating for the allocation of the Khammam MP seat to fulfil their quota. They have specifically requested the party high command to consider Mohammed Javeed, City Congress President, for the ticket.

According to minority leaders, Javeed’s support during the Assembly elections, particularly from over a lakh minority voters in the Khammam Parliament, makes him a strong contender capable of securing victory for the party in this constituency.

Meanwhile, other parties like the BRS and BJP are also actively strategising, with a focus on the Kamma and Velama communities, respectively.

In a recent development, the BJP leadership has announced Tandra Vinod Rao, a member of the Velama caste and a political newcomer, as their candidate for the Khammam Lok Sabha seat.

On the other hand, the BRS has named Nama Nageswara Rao, a prominent member of the Kamma community and the current MP, as their contender for the same seat.