Cong discredits ‘Sweda Patra,’ calls BRS claims a myth

Hyderabad: Stating that there was no strength and worth in the ‘Sweda Patra’ released by BRS working president KT Rama Rao a day before, the Congress party on Monday said that the BRS leadership’s claim of creation of the wealth of Rs 50 lakh crores was a myth and alleged that despite their defeat, they were shamelessly claiming that their rule was a golden age.

Congress leader G Niranjan said that their arrogant words spoken in Sunday's presentation were proof that their egoism and arrogance have not decreased yet. He said that the Congress leaders fought a long battle with the Congress leadership for Telangana, convinced Sonia Gandhi, and ensured the passage of the Telangana Bill in Parliament. But KTR is saying that KCR was the leader who brought the word Telangana into existence. He is still flaunting his armpits, which is proof of KTR's madness, alleged Niranjan.

The Congress leader said that the people of Telangana fell into KCR's delusions and gave him power twice and a wonderful opportunity, but he ran an autocratic rule with nepotism and corrupted the government. Forgetting what the people hoped for and getting Telangana through the struggles of sacrifices, they tried to damage democracy in Telangana and continued the monarchical rule. The Kaleshwaram project is amazing, says KTR, who further commented that if something goes wrong in Medigadda, correct it, but they are the ones who were in power the day the Pillar episode came out and the election schedule was not announced. He questioned why no corrective action was taken by the previous government. “If you think this is a speed breaker only, then you are wrong. The people gave a verdict in favour of the Congress with the definite opinion that KCR’s and KTR’s arrogance, tyrannical, and predatory rule should be permanently stopped,” said Niranjan. KTR is daydreaming without regretting their wrong doings and will have to pay much more in the coming days, he said.