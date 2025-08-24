Cong forms Ministers’ panel over 42% BC quota

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Saturday announced the constitution of a legal advisory consultation committee on BC reservations comprising Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka as well as Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Seethakka.

The announcement was made following the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting, in which Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, and PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud took part. Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the Committee of Ministers should submit a report on the implementation of BC reservations in local bodies by August 26, after consulting experienced legal experts and constitutional experts in the country. Briefing media persons after the PAC meeting, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the BC Reservation Bill has gone from the Governor to the President. At the level of the President, deliberate delay is taking place. “The High Court has made it clear that elections must be conducted by September 31.

Keeping in view the current situation, the PAC has decided to set up a committee and obtain its report by the 26th of this month.” The PAC meeting also resolved that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with his cabinet colleagues, will take part in the ‘vote adhikar yatra’ of Rahul Gandhi on August 26. “The PAC has decided that on the 26th of this month, under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, Cabinet colleagues, PCC President, and senior Congress leaders will travel to Bihar in solidarity with the padyatra launched by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi against vote theft. In this country, votes are being stolen, benefitting the BJP. Persons connected to the ruling party at the Centre are influencing the Election Commission. Rahul Gandhi, through videos with examples, has explained this reality to the people of the nation,” he said. The PAC expressed deep shock over the demise of Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, who worked with Leftist ideology from his student days until the end. It passed a resolution praying for peace to his soul. The PAC lauded his services to the nation, from his days as a student leader to serving as the National General Secretary of CPI.