Cong fulfilling dreams of the poor, says CM

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the Congress government was committed to do justice to all the genuine beneficiaries by sanctioning Indiramma houses through a transparent mechanism.

Addressing the public meeting following the house warming ceremony of Indiramma houses in Kothagudem, he alleged that the dream of the poor to own a house was not fulfilled during the ten-year rule of BRS. That is why the present Congress government was sanctioning Indiramma houses with the aim of providing permanent houses to the poor. He said that his government has undertaken the scheme without any irregularities anywhere. “We are doing justice to all the genuine beneficiaries. The Revenue Department was given to Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to drive away the demon of the Dharani portal. He was also given the responsibility of constructing Indiramma houses.

Ponguleti was given so many key departments because he was competent,” CM said while praising the Minister for doing his bit.

Taking on the BRS party, the Chief Minister said that the BRS leaders are only trying to criticise the Congress. While referring to the defeat in the recent Assembly polls, Revanth Reddy said people will teach the pink party a lesson even in the upcoming local body polls. “BRS leaders should be ready. If BRS gets more seats in the local body elections as claimed by the BRS leaders, then I will personally apologise to KCR,” Revanth Reddy said while throwing a challenge to win maximum seats in the local body polls.

The Chief Minister recalled that during the YSR regime, Indiramma’s houses were allotted to the poor and fulfilled their dream of owning a house. “The credit of giving 25 lakh houses in ten years belongs to the then Congress government. There are some villages without Hanuman temples but no village is left without Indiramma houses,” he exclaimed.

Listing out the initiatives taken up by the government to strengthen the education sector, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that ‘Only education will change our destiny’. Rs 20,000 crore funds are being spent to build the Young India Integrated Residential Schools in 100 Assembly constituencies. He took the responsibility of setting up an ATC in every constituency, saying, “We should grow to the level of helping someone from the level of waiting for someone to help us”.