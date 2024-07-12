Cong going BRS way in pushing State into debt trap: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad : Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, visited the Vasavi Brindavan gated community of Erragadda Division, Jubilee Hills constituency, as part of the ‘Basti bata’ programme and inaugurated an open gym in the community facility.

Addressing the community member on Thursday, he thanked them for voting for him to win in the recently concluded parliamentary elections and assured them that do his best to solve their problems.

Kishan Reddy said that the current government in the state is drowning the state in a debt trap like the previous government.

“The State government does not have money even to clear the bills of the contractors to carry out minimum development works. Besides, it is not able to call for tenders for development works. He said that the majority of people in the state live in Hyderabad, and the state government is responsible for providing basic facilities to the people. However, the state governments are changing their priorities without bothering about the infrastructure development in Hyderabad,” he alleged.

Kishan Reddy said that Hyderabad is a hub for major sectors like Defence, IT, Pharma, Health, etc. There is a possibility of large-scale investments. Against this backdrop, the government should work hard to create large-scale infrastructure in the city to boost the economic conditions of the people. However, the current government is not concerned about it, he added.

Earlier, he planted trees as part of the BJP's nationwide campaign, calling on everyone to participate in the ‘One plant in the name of mother’ programme. He urged people and industries to take part in the drive to protect the environment.