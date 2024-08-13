Cong govt failed Telangana: KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, alleged on Monday that the Congress government had failed Telangana as it was unable even to maintain the steady growth Telangana had achieved under the BRS government. Taking to X, Rama Rao said that after the record-breaking performance under KCR, it was concerning to note that the farming sector has taken a severe hit since the Congress government took over.

Uncertainty over irrigation water, the non-availability of critical inputs like seeds and fertilisers, and the absence of Rythu Bharosa investment support under the Congress regime have severely impacted Telangana farmers. As of August 10, sowing operations have been conducted on only 84.6 lakh acres, or just 65.4 per cent of the normal cultivation area of 1.29 crore acres for the current Vanakalam season.



Rao further said that agricultural scientists fear that this could be Telangana’s lowest crop-sown area for the monsoon season in the last five years, resulting in a significant drop in overall crop production. This clearly proves that the inept Congress leadership was unable to even maintain the steady growth Telangana had achieved under the BRS government.