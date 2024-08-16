Cong govt lays focus on solving public problems: Sridhar Babu

Karimnagar: The State government under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is leading in solving public problems, said IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu speaking after hoisting the national flag at Independence Day celebrations here on Thursday.

He informed that 1,82,06,742 women have availed free transport facility in RTC buses in Karimnagar district till now and a benefit of Rs 7, 268.32 availed by the women. 12,969 poor people in the district were able to get treatment with Rajiv Arogyasri scheme. From April 2024 to July 31, 2024, about 687 normal deliveries and 1595 surgical deliveries were successfully conducted.

Sridhar Babu congratulated the district administration over Huzurabad Area Hospital standing at as the 3rd place at the national level by achieving 95 per cent points in quality medicine, tests, sanitation, and administration and infection control.

It is planned to build 4.50 lakh units of 2BHK houses in this year under Indiramma housing scheme. Under Mahalakshmi scheme, 2, 79,243 gas cylinders have been distributed to 1,47,084 consumers in the district so far, the minister informed.

Till now 1, 39,329 zero bills have been issued in Karimnagar district under Griha Jyoti programme. A total of 1, 57,348 families benefited by this scheme. So far the government has given subsidy of Rs 223.27 lakhs under this scheme.

The State government created history by waiving farmers’ loans up to Rs 2 lakh. A total of 58,317 farmers have been given a loan waiver of Rs 383.89 crore under the farmer loan waiver in the district, the minister said.

A total of 3, 22,264 applications were received in the district through the Praja Palana programme and the process of registering each application online carefully without any room for mistakes was also successfully conducted.

Civil Supplies Department procured about 2,68,050 metric tonnes of paddy from 52,572 farmers through 321 grain purchase centers across the district in the Yasangi season. For this, Rs 590 crore was paid to the farmers through online.

Rs 1,492 crore was sanctioned by the government to provide drinking water to a total of 494 habitations in the district through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme. With the funds, 1,232 kilometers of pipe line work has been completed through 22 structures to supply clean drinking water, Sridhar Babu said.