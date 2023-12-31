Cong govt must give clarity on six guarantees: Talasani

Hyderabad: Sanathnagar MLA and former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has called for clarification from the Congress government regarding the implementation of the promised six guarantees.

Addressing a meeting with BRS corporators and other leaders at his residence in West Maredpally on Saturday, Srinivas Yadav announced plans to tour the bastis and colonies within the constituency starting from January 2. He outlined his intention to visit the bastis and colonies in each of the six divisions under the constituency to oversee the ongoing development works.

Acknowledging some works had been halted due to the Model Code of Conduct during Assembly elections, he assured that certain projects had resumed, and efforts were underway to restart others promptly. He emphasized that the visits to slums and colonies would help identify the people’s problems, and concerted efforts would be made to resolve them.

Expressing the need for clarity on the implementation of the six guarantees promised by the Congress government, Srinivas Yadav urged the government to announce the selection of eligible candidates among the public applicants.