Cong govt ruined police welfare, says Harish Rao

Expressing shock over the death of retired AR SI Maisaiah from Khammam district who did not receive his retirement arrears, BRSLP deputy leader Harish Rao on Friday alleged that the Congress government had ruined the welfare of the police. Harish Rao said it was deeply shocking that Maisaiah lost his life due to a lack of money for hospital expenses. He stated the Congress government should be held responsible for the plight of an officer who worked tirelessly to protect the people throughout his life. Maisaiah, who retired in February last year, was due arrears of about Rs 60 lakhs. The family was in dire financial straits as the government did not release the money for a year.

Harish Rao alleged the Revanth Reddy government has pushed them to a pitiful state where they cannot pay hospital bills even after both husband and wife fell ill. The fact that fellow retired officers had to contribute funds to send the body home is a reflection of incompetence and inhumanity. He described this incident as a murder committed by the Congress government. On one hand, this government is making retired employees cry by not paying dues, while on the other, it acts harshly towards policemen on duty. This government is showing hell to the families of those working day and night for the people.

He questioned if this was the gift the government gives to those who maintain law and order. The death of Maisaiah is just one example as many retired employees are in danger because they cannot afford treatment. Harish Rao demanded that the family of the deceased be paid a special ex gratia along with all dues immediately. He also insisted that the wife of the deceased, currently undergoing treatment in Hyderabad, must be provided with better medical care at government expense. The welfare of the force depends on the timely settlement of these dues to ensure dignity for those who have served the state with dedication and sacrifice.