Cong govt to prioritise welfare of ex-servicemen: Uttam Kumar

Hyderabad: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has assured that the Congress government in Telangana will prioritise the welfare of ex-servicemen by addressing long-standing issues affecting retired soldiers, ‘Veer Naris’ (widows of soldiers), and their families.

Speaking at the Air Force Association (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday, Uttam Kumar Reddy, himself an Air Force veteran, drew from his personal experiences to connect with the audience.

"The life of a soldier is one of sacrifice and service. When they retire, it is our duty as a society and government to ensure their dignity and well-being," he said, receiving a warm response from the gathering.

He recalled his career as a fighter pilot, during which he flew MIG-21 and MIG-23 jets defending India’s borders with China and Pakistan.

Uttam Kumar Reddy shared his journey from a 16-year-old cadet at the National Defence Academy to a decorated pilot. "I've noticed that many veterans have faced the same challenges you do – uncertainties about housing, children’s education, and a lack of recognition. These challenges need urgent solutions," he said.

The minister sharply criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting ex-servicemen, citing their failure to implement welfare provisions of the Central Government and Defence Ministry. He committed to making housing schemes a priority under the Congress Government.

Outlining a comprehensive plan, Uttam Kumar Reddy said nearly 2-3 lakh veterans and their families in Telangana would benefit from targeted interventions in housing, education, and financial security. "These are not just promises; they are responsibilities. The Congress Government will act swiftly to deliver on them," he emphasised.

Uttam Kumar Reddy assured the gathering that he would personally oversee the implementation of welfare schemes, drawing from his experience both as a policymaker and as a veteran.