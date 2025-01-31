Cong netas laud Father of Nation

Khammam : The 77th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi was observed in a solemn manner at the Sanjeeva Reddy Bhavan of the District Congress Office on Thursday.

District Congress Committee (DCC) president Puvwalla Durga Prasad, city Congress com-mittee president Mohammad Javeed and district INTUC president Kotha Seetharamulu paid tributes by garlanding the portrait of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. Later, the leaders said that Gandhi’s ideology is still an inspiration today.Mohandas Karam-chand Gandhi was one of the foremost leaders who achieved independence for India from the British rule. People respect him as Mahatma and the Father of the Nation.

Truth and non-violence were the principles Gandhi believed in. Non-cooperation and Satyagraha were his weapons. They praised Mahatma Gandhi for proclaiming that all religions and castes were the same. Later, prominent freedom fighter Chaganti Krishnamurthy sang the Vande Mataram song on the occasion.