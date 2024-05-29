  • Menu
Cong never obstructed worship in its 55-year rule: Bhatti

Cong never obstructed worship in its 55-year rule: Bhatti
Hyderabad: The Congress party, in its 55-year rule, never obstructed prayers in places of worship, said Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Bhatti addressed a public meeting organised at Kotkapura Assembly Constituency in Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab on Tuesday.

Earlier, he welcomed chief guest AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to the meeting. Bhatti has been extensively campaigning in the Faridkot Parliamentary constituency and has coordinated with local leaders in organising public meetings.

X