Cong outdated: Rajnath

Hyderabad/Khammam: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Congress has become "outdated" and losing its relevance in the country's political landscape. “The BJP does politics for the sake of nation building and not merely to come to power,” he said.

Addressing a party gathering before Union Minister Kishan Reddy filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls, Rajnath Singh attacked the Congress party citing former Reserve Bank Governor D Subbarao's book in which he wrote that there was pressure to present a “rosy picture” of the economy during the UPA rule.

Later, he addressed a rally in Khammam where T Vinod Rao filed his nomination for the Khammam Lok Sabha seat. “Congress is continuously losing its relevance in Indian politics."

“The Congress indulged in appeasement politics. BJP doesn’t do politics on caste, creed, and religion, but it is based on justice and humanity. BJP does not do politics just to form the government. We are the party who do politics for the sake of nation building,” he asserted.



Taking on the Congress and the BRS, Rajnath Singh said the ruling party in Telangana has no moral right to seek votes without fulfilling its poll promises while the credit of the formation of Telangana should not go to BRS, but to the sacrifices made by several people.

Referring to corruption charges against previous Congress governments at the Centre, Singh claimed that there was not even a single allegation of graft against BJP governments headed by either Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Narendra Modi. The BJP veteran said, “Within seven years after Modi took over as prime minister, India became the fastest growing economy in the world and zoomed to the fifth largest economy and is poised to become the third largest by 2027.”

He pointed out that the BJP fulfilled its promises such as construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 and abolition of triple talaq. Dismissing as “false” the information being spread about the CAA, Singh asserted that minorities in the country will not lose citizenship under that law. He urged people to vote for Kishan Reddy in Secunderabad and Etala Rajender in Malkajgiri, and elect them with huge majorities.