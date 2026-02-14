Cong poised for 94 municipalities, 5 corporations: Deputy CM Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said that, as per the results declared so far for the elections to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in the state, the Congress party has won 83 municipalities and five corporations. He added that a few results are still awaited and expressed confidence that the party’s tally will increase further.

He clarified that, out of the total 116 municipalities, the Congress is likely to secure between 90 and 94 municipalities overall. Elections were held for seven municipal corporations, in which the Congress secured an undisputed majority in five, while a hung situation emerged in the remaining two. He noted that the BJP, Congress and Independent candidates are present in those corporations, and the final tally may increase once complete details are available.

The Deputy Chief Minister said it is a matter of great satisfaction that the Congress party has secured such a large number of municipal seats after nearly two decades. He stated that the results clearly show that people have placed strong trust in development and welfare governance, and that the electorate is carefully observing all political developments.

He added that people delivered an appropriate verdict in the local body elections after observing the daily criticism and fabricated narratives spread by BRS and BJP leaders against the state government and the Congress party.

With the clear mandate given by urban voters, he said the responsibility of the people’s government has increased further, and assured that governance will be delivered with the highest standards. He emphasised that the results demonstrate the state government’s commitment toward the people.

The Deputy Chief Minister pointed out that the public has continuously endorsed the people’s government in successive elections, including the Parliament elections, Cantonment and Jubilee Hills by-elections, and later the Panchayat elections, and advised opposition parties to take note of this trend.

He urged opposition parties to stop spreading false propaganda and fabricated stories merely to remain visible in the media and maintain political relevance. As a democrat, he said he strongly believes that a healthy opposition should exist in the state, but it must act responsibly toward the people.

He concluded by expressing gratitude to party leaders and workers who worked hard to achieve this comprehensive victory.