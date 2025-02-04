Cong protests over measly allocations

Mahabubnagar: The Mahabubnagar District Congress Committee organised a massive protest on Monday, strongly opposing the Union Budget 2024, which they claimed had com-pletely ignored Telangana’s needs. The protest was held under the leadership of TPCC President Sri Mahesh Kumar Goud and saw active participation from key Congress leaders, including Devarakadra MLA and Mahabubnagar District Congress President G Madhusudhan Reddy (GMR) and local MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy.

Speaking at the event, MLA GMR lashed out at the central government, accusing it of favoring BJP-ruled states like Bihar and Delhi while showing no concern for Tel-angana’s development. He said that despite repeated efforts by Telangana Chief Min-ister Sri Revanth Reddy to secure funds for the state, the budget had no mention of important projects. He particularly pointed out that the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irri-gation Project, which is crucial for irrigation and drinking water needs in the region, was once again denied national status. He also criticised the Centre for ignoring the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road, the expansion of Metro Rail, and the Musi River Re-juvenation Project, despite their importance for Telangana’s growth.

Expressing strong disappointment with the eight BJP MPs from Telangana, GMR ac-cused them of failing to bring any funds to the state. He particularly criticised the Ma-habubnagar MP for neglecting district development and instead focusing only on at-tacking the Chief Minister. He said that the people of Mahabubnagar had expected their MP to fight for their rightful share of development funds, but he had let them down completely. According to him, the BJP’s actions have once again proved that it has no real commitment to Telangana’s progress.

The protest witnessed a large turnout of Congress leaders, party workers, and sup-porters, who raised slogans against the central government. Several prominent lead-ers, including Minority Finance Corporation representative Obedullah Kotwal, Maha-bubnagar Municipal Chairman Anand Goud, and Mooda Chairman Laxman Yadav participated in the demonstration.