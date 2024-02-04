Cong slams Kavitha for ‘rants’ against Priyanka Gandhi

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud has slammed BRS MLC Kavitha for threatening to launch a protest if Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is invited for the launch of ruling party’s Rs 500 gas cylinder scheme.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud said Kavitha does not have any rights to speak about Priyanka Gandhi as the latter’s family made many sacrifices for the country.

“We are not afraid of Kavitha’s threats. Our leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will definitely come to Telangana, let’s see who will stop them,” he asserted.

Stating that the Congress party will stick to its promises and will fulfill all made in the recent Assembly elections, Mahesh Kumar Goud asked the people that there is no need to pay attention of the cheap remarks being made by KCR family members against the State government.

He also alleged that KCR family members had used helicopters and private jets for their personal tours during the last ten years and misused the public

money, but Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is using the chopper only for as per the protocol norms. Mahesh Kumar Goud stated that people of Telangana are happy at the performance of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and exuded confidence that the Congress party will win 17 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.