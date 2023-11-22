Cong surges across Jadcherla

Mahabubnagar: In a significant political shift, the Congress party is making substantial inroads into the villages of Jadcherla constituency, gaining widespread support for its contestant,Janampally Anirudh Reddy. The momentum was palpable during Anirudh Reddy’s recent intensive campaigning in the Midjilmandal villages on Tuesday, where farmers, women, and youth turned out in large numbers to express their solidarity with the Congress party.

Villages including Munnanur, Masigundlapally, Wadiyala, and Vemula witnessed an outpouring of support, as residents welcomed Anirudh Reddy with traditional music and slogans of “Jai Congress, Jai Telangana.” This surge of enthusiasm suggested a changing political landscape in Jadcherla.

Political analysts note that the BRS party, which has historically held sway in the constituency, is facing challenges, particularly in the villages. Despite a decade of welfare and development initiatives, dissatisfaction simmers among villagers who lament the absence of promised double-bedroom houses and express discontent over rising electricity charges. Residents like Tirupathi from Boinpally village voice their grievances, stating, “Our village has neither proper road connectivity nor received double-bedroom houses. The electricity department is pressuring us with hefty bills and installing new meters, causing financial hardships.”

In response to these concerns, the Congress party’s election manifesto, promising free power up to 200 units, free RTC bus travel, and substantial benefits for youth, has resonated with the villagers.