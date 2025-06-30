Cong suspends Ravi Srinivas for 6 years

Hyderabad: KomaramBheem Asifabad Congress leader and Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency incharge Ravi Srinivas was suspended for 6 years on charges of anti-party activities by the party’s Disciplinary Action Committee.

The decision was taken during a DAC meeting chaired by Mallu Ravi in the city on Sunday. Srinivas was accused of publicly criticising Panchayati Raj and Adilabad incharge Minister Seethakka during a press conference earlier this year. Srinivas also allegedly worked against the party’s official candidate in the recent MLC elections. He was reportedly unhappy with the Congress giving importance to former BRS leader and MLC Dande Vittal. He also allegedly attacked the District Congress Committee leadership, drawing strong criticism from party seniors. He was served a show-cause notice by former Chairman of Disciplinary Action Committee G Chinna Reddy, seeking an explanatio