Cong targets BRS’ ‘illegal’ office in Hanumakonda

Warangal: It appears that the land on which the BRS Hanumakonda district party office was constructed in Balasamudram has come under the scanner of authorities with the Congress alleging it was an illegal construction.

Even though the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) had issued a notice to the BRS functionaries to submit the land allotment proceedings and permission copies for constructing their party office on land (Sy.No. 1066) of Balasamudram in Hanumakonda, the party functionaries are yet to respond to it. It is learnt that the GWMC Town Planning Section – Kazipet Circle-II issued a notice under the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019 U/S 254 to BRS Hanumakonda district president D Vinay Bhaskar, acting upon a letter received from the Hanumakonda RDO.

The RDO’s letter says that the Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy has filed a representation to the district collector with a request to cancel the allotment made in government land to an extent of 1 acre in survey number 1066 of Balasamudram in Hanumakonda for the construction of BRS party office. The representation also urged the authorities to allot alternate land for the TRS party office.

Meanwhile, it’s murmured that the BRS possesses no valid documents to claim the sanctity of land allotment. Moreover, the land allotted to the BRS is a lung space in Balasamudram.

Sources say that the government allotted land for the construction of the BRS party office adjacent to the Press Club near the bus station. But the BRS leaders ignored it and constructed their party office at the present site which also shares a border with the MLA’s official camp office.