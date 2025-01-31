Cong to announce MLC candidates’ names soon

Hyderabad : The Congress party is likely to announce names of MLC candidates within a few days. The PCC, which has forwarded the names of shortlisted candidates, is awaiting a nod from the party’s high command.

During an informal interaction with media in Gandhi Bhavan, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud informed that the party will be announcing names within three to four days. The names of shortlisted candidates were already forwarded for AICC for consideration and the decision rests with the party high command. The party will also hold a meeting in this regard on February 3. He also informed that since the party is gearing up for the local body polls, it has expedited the process of restructuring the body and forming various committees. He also assured that local body elections would be conducted only after increasing reservations. The caste survey has been completed successfully and the cabinet sub-committee will convene a meeting on the caste survey’s report on February 5, he said.