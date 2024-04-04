Cong to unveil ‘Paanch Nyay’ at Tukkuguda meet

Hyderabad: In tune with the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which was taken up by former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, the AICC has decided to name all its assurances for the Lok Sabha as Yuva Nyay, Naari Nyay, Kisaan Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay Yojana (schemes).

These Yojanas which would be unveiled at a public meeting in Tukkuguda on Saturday will consist of a bouquet of promises like IIM (Indian Institute of Management) in the state, a Supreme Court bench in Hyderabad, new airports, etc.

This would be part of the AICC manifesto which is being called as ‘Paanch Nyay’. AICC leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and AICC chief Mallikajrun Kharge who would be explaining in detail about the Paanch Nyay, will make the Telangana specific announcements. According to AICC sources, the Congress was giving high priority to Telangana. Hence it had chosen Hyderabad as the venue for its first mega public meeting. The other city for such a meeting would be Jaipur later.

The other promises the AICC would announce include doubling of Navodaya schools, National Aviation University, separate universities for Sports and Mining, special industrial corridor between Hyderabad and Bengaluru and restart of ITIR (IT Investment Region), which centre had withdrawn saying that the BRS government had “failed to provide the required infrastructure support in the form of extension of metro rail and MMTS rail link project to the Shamshabad Airport.”

According to AICC leaders, the state specific manifesto was prepared based on the inputs given by the state manifesto dissemination committee led by Minister D Sridhar Babu.



The committee was asked to formulate strategies that were required for overall development of the state. The panel consisted of Prof A Janaiah, convener and A Syham Mohan, B Kalamakar Rao, BM Vinod Kumar, Dr Mohd Riyaz and Janak Prasad as members.