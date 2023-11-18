Cong toofan to sweep away KCR: Rahul

Warangal/ Pinapaka/ Narsampeta: Telangana would witness a ‘toofan’ (storm) in support of the Congress party on November 30 when the state would go to polls and BRS would be swept by it, predicted Rahul Gandhi during his whirlwind election rallies at Pinapaka, Narsampet and Warangal.

Rahul said Congress proposes to increase OBC reservation to 42 per cent from 23 per cent in the Panchayati Raj system which will pave the way for emergence of 24,000 new panchayat-level leaders in Telangana.

“Congress had hoped that when Telangana was formed, the backward classes, Dalits and Adivasis would get a place in politics. But they were ignored. The first step after Congress comes to power would be to conduct a caste survey,” he said. “We would like to know how many backward classes people, SCs and STs are there in the country. If the population of the backward classes is 50 per cent, then their participation should be 50 per cent,” he said. The first aim of the Congress is to “make a people’s government in Telangana” by defeating the ruling BRS and after that “dislodge” the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, he said.



Rahul said, “KCR has come to know that Congress ‘toofan’ was brewing and that such a storm is going to sweep away KCR and his party from Telangana.”

“Chief Minister (K Chandrasekhar Rao) asks what the Congress party has done? Chief Minister saab, the school and college in which you studied, Congress had built them. The roads on which you travel, Congress laid them,” he said.

He alleged that all the departments “where money is made”, including liquor and sand, are in the hands of the “CM’s family”. The people saw the dream of a “people’s Telangana” when they wanted a separate state but KCR is fulfilling the dream of only one family. He reiterated his charge of Rs 1 lakh crore loot in the Kaleshwaram project.

He also alleged that BRS MLAs “take a cut of Rs 3 lakh” in the Dalit Bandhu scheme (grant of Rs 10 lakh per Dalit family). It was Congress that used to provide free power supply to farmers in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, he said and assured that its government would continue to provide 24-hour free electricity supply to them after coming to power.

He also said the Telangana CM’s camp office-cum-official residence ‘Pragathi Bhavan’ will be renamed as ‘Praja Paalana Bhavan’ after his party comes to power in the state -- and that its doors would be open to all, 24x7.

He also highlighted the other election ‘guarantees’ of Congress, including Rs 2,500 per month, LPG cylinder for Rs 500 and free bus travel for women. The ‘six guarantees’ being announced by Congress would be approved in the first cabinet meeting, he said.

Speaking of the other parties in the fray, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BRS, BJP and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM are working together, and recalled that the BRS had supported the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha. He also accused the AIMIM of fielding its candidates wherever the Congress fights elections, in order to help the BJP.

He claimed that the Congress has “punctured” PM Modi’s vehicle in Telangana. “Now, he will not be seen in Telangana. But he is helping KCR from behind the scenes,” he said.