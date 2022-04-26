Cong, TRS have secret pact to defeat BJP: Aruna

Gadwal: BJP national vice president D K Aruna slammed the TRS government and the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for fooling all sections of the people in the State during the past eight years.

While speaking at a press meet at the district BJP office in Gadwal on Tuesday, D K Aruna leveled serious allegations against KCR and his family and said except KCR's family and relatives nobody was benefited in the newly formed Telangana State.

"KCR and his family have got employment, but the educated graduates in Telangana are left unemployed believing the false promises of the Chief Minister and they ruined their lives. Hundreds of students who spent lakhs of rupees taking coaching have lost all the hopes and committed suicides and KCR and the TRS government is solely responsible for this," said D K Aruna.

She alleged that KCR who initially termed the Chief Minister's post as not at all important for him and he even announced that Telangana would get a Dalit Chief Minsiter, but all his talks were false and only gimmicks to fool the masses. DK Aruna predicted that BJP will form government both in Telangana and at the Centre in 2024 and fearing this TRS and Congress are reaching a secret pact.

She also countered TRS working president KTR's comments and said that while on one hand KCR is speaking filthy language, his son KTR is also using the same language. She said the people are witnessing all these things and they will teach them a befitting lesson.