Cong turned food bowl TG into a state of suicides: KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday lashed out at the government alleging that it had turned it into a State of suicides and starving deaths within one year of rule.

Taking to X, he said that while former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had made the State a ‘Annapurna’ during his ten year’s rule, the government destroyed Telangana and turned into a Telangana of suicides within a year. KTR was angry that the real estate sector had been sabotaged in the name of Hydra and Musi rejuvenation. He alleged that aspiring entrepreneurs had invested in the real estate sector and their lives became hell with the decisions of the government. He expressed concern that the investments made by them were not coming back and the debts incurred were not being paid. Rao praised KCR for helping the agricultural sector during the BRS rule and for being the backbone of the agricultural sector. He alleged that farmers were facing severe difficulties due to lack of irrigation water and electricity during CM Revanth Reddy’s regime.

The government was not buying crops grown by farmers; ryots were committing suicide due to lack of farmer assurance and loan waiver. Rao said this was not ‘Praja Palana’, but a government that harasses people. He posted newspaper clippings on social media, adding to the tweet, of farmers and auto drivers committing suicide by stating ‘Jaago Telangana Jago’.