  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Cong will bring 60 years regression: Anjaiah Yadav

Cong will bring 60 years regression: Anjaiah Yadav
x
Highlights

Marking the final day of campaigning, MLA Anjaiah Yadav, the BRS party’s candidate for Shadnagar, rallied crowds in Keshampet Mandal Centre on Tuesday, urging voters not to abandon a government that prioritises the welfare of the people

Rangareddy: Marking the final day of campaigning, MLA Anjaiah Yadav, the BRS party’s candidate for Shadnagar, rallied crowds in Keshampet Mandal Centre on Tuesday, urging voters not to abandon a government that prioritises the welfare of the people. He cautioned against a potential setback in development, suggesting a regression of 60 years if the Congress party assumes power.

Addressing enthusiastic crowds in Nagarla Gadda Thanda, Keshampet, Patigadda, and Alwal, Anjaiah Yadav commended the progress of Telangana under the current government, transforming rural villages into indicators of development. “Vote for the car symbol in support of the government and secure a significant victory,” declared Anjaiah Yadav.

Residents of Keshampet Mandal expressed their support for Yadav with a warm welcome, organised as a massive celebration. Blessings were extended to Anjaiah Yadav, with hopes that he would secure a majority.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X