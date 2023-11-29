Cong will bring 60 years regression: Anjaiah Yadav

Rangareddy: Marking the final day of campaigning, MLA Anjaiah Yadav, the BRS party’s candidate for Shadnagar, rallied crowds in Keshampet Mandal Centre on Tuesday, urging voters not to abandon a government that prioritises the welfare of the people. He cautioned against a potential setback in development, suggesting a regression of 60 years if the Congress party assumes power.

Addressing enthusiastic crowds in Nagarla Gadda Thanda, Keshampet, Patigadda, and Alwal, Anjaiah Yadav commended the progress of Telangana under the current government, transforming rural villages into indicators of development. “Vote for the car symbol in support of the government and secure a significant victory,” declared Anjaiah Yadav.

Residents of Keshampet Mandal expressed their support for Yadav with a warm welcome, organised as a massive celebration. Blessings were extended to Anjaiah Yadav, with hopes that he would secure a majority.