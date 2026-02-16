Elderly man’s death reclassified as murder, 3 arrested

Mangaluru: Anelderly man’s death initially recorded as an unnatural case has been reclassified as murder following a medical report and a detailed police investigation in Dakshina Kannada district. The case pertains to the death of 73-year-old K C Varghese, whose injuries were found to be consistent with a severe assault.

According to police, the incident was first registered as an unnatural death report on February 9 at the Uppinangady Police Station. However, the post-mortem findings indicated fatal head injuries and multiple bodily trauma. Based on this evidence, the case was converted into a murder investigation on February 13 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigators said a domestic altercation preceded the assault. Varghese allegedly struck his wife, prompting relatives to intervene. During the confrontation, two men are accused of entering the house and assaulting him with a wooden object. He was later taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police stated that misleading information was initially provided, suggesting the victim had suffered an accidental fall. Subsequent inquiries and forensic findings contradicted that version, leading to arrests.

Three suspects, including the victim’s son and two relatives, have been taken into custody and are being questioned. Officials said further investigation is underway to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine individual roles.

Authorities emphasised that forensic evidence played a crucial role in uncovering the alleged assault, underscoring the importance of thorough medical examination in suspicious death cases.