Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up on his dating status

Mumbai: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Do Deewane Sehar Mein’, has shared that he is currently enjoying singlehood.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film. When asked what it takes from an artiste to be in love and give emotional security to their partner in the fast paced world, he said, “It's always going to be the balance between your work, your family and your love life and your own individual space which you have for yourself”.

He further mentioned, “And that balance is something which comes with maturity and practice. I feel you're not born with that balance. Sometimes you might know a couple of things, but life is a summation of a lot of things. Love is not your life, your work is not your whole life. It's a part of it. So that balance comes with practice. It comes with balancing in and out, making mistakes and then finding the right person, finding the right answer to a certain thing. So I think that balance can be achieved as long as you're conscious about it. And your idea of living is wholesome rather than fixated on one thing, your vision is broader. You see life as in totality rather than just, you know, just fixated on that one obsession over one thing”.

The actor shared that currently, there’s no love in his life, and he is enjoying his time playing PS5.

“You have somebody you can share your dreams with and love that person. You have a good family. Your health is good. So a lot of things need that balance. I don't think I have achieved that yet and there's still time to kind of, but I consciously make an effort every day to give time to everything, right from my health to my family, and work. And right now there's no love in life. So that is missing. So, I try to take that and play PS5”, he added.