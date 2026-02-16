DRM appreciates cricketer Yashil for state-level exploits

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, Lalit Bohra appreciated 13-year-old P. Yashil Vignesh for his remarkable achievement for being selected for the Andhra Pradesh Under-14 State Cricket Team for the 2025–26 season.

Yashil Vignesh, son of Y. Madhu, a railway employee and accomplished railway cricketer, is a promising talent nurtured at the Railway Cricket Academy. He represents the Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) and has consistently demonstrated exceptional skills and sportsmanship, earning recognition as a best player among his age group. The Andhra Pradesh Under-14 Cricket team will participate in matches scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu where Yashil is expected to contribute significantly to the team’s performance. Appreciating the young cricketer, the DRM lauded Yashil’s dedication, discipline and hard work. He acknowledged the supportive role of the family and the Railway Cricket Academy in nurturing young sporting talent to promote sports among employees’ children and the youth.