Cong will stop welfare schemes if elected in JH bypoll, says KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday cautioned people of Jubilee Hills that the government would stop welfare schemes if they vote for Congress again and that they would be giving licence to the authorities for demolition of their houses.

The BRS Working President charged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was conspiring to win the Jubilee Hills by-election by distributing the massive black money extorted from builders in the name of “HYDRAA”. He criticised that in 22 months of governance, Revanth Reddy has not done a single good deed for the people, and is now resorting to shortcuts to somehow secure victory in the Jubilee Hills by-poll.

Addressing the Rahmath Nagar division workers’ meeting of Jubilee Hills constituency at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, Rama Rao hinted about Maganti Sunitha being the candidate from BRS in the bypoll. Rao said people were disillusioned with Congress, which has failed to fulfil its promises and is shifting blame onto debts for its own inefficiency.

Asking whether “Indiramma Rajyam” means demolishing homes, KTR expressed anguish that Sardar, a BRS worker, was driven to suicide after his house was demolished out of political vendetta for not joining Congress.

He recalled that a woman named Buchamma from Kukatpally took her own life fearing HYDRAA would demolish her house. He warned that a mistaken vote for Congress in the Jubilee Hills by-election would be equivalent to giving the government a license to demolish homes. He demanded to know whether HYDRAA would dare to demolish the illegal house built by Revanth Reddy’s brother Tirupati Reddy in Durgam Cheruvu.

KTR urged minorities to recognise the reality that Revanth Reddy is acting like a BJP Chief Minister, treating Modi as his elder brother and working under his guidance. He pointed out the irony that while Rahul Gandhi strongly opposes BJP, Modi, and central agencies like CBI, Revanth is acting in complete contradiction to Congress ideology. He said a vote for Revanth-led Congress is essentially a vote for Modi and BJP.

Remembering the late leader Maganti Gopinath, KTR said this by-election was unwanted and unfortunate. He recalled that nobody expected Gopinath’s sudden demise and noted that the personal struggles of leaders are often invisible to the outside world.

He urged the people of Jubilee Hills to stand by Gopinath’s family, who had supported the public in difficult times and done much good work.

He claimed that multiple surveys confirmed that BRS was in a stronger position than Congress across divisions in the constituency.