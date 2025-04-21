Congress accused of attempting to obstruct BRS Rajatotsava Sabha, says Errabelli

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has alleged that the Congress party is deliberately attempting to disrupt the upcoming BRS Rajatotsava Sabha scheduled for the 27th of this month.

Speaking to the media, Errabelli claimed that Congress leaders are intimidating bus operators who are planning to transport attendees to the event. "They are threatening the owners of buses coming to the sabha," he said.

Expressing dismay over the situation, the minister remarked, “In my entire political career, I have never witnessed such vindictive actions.” He strongly condemned what he described as politically motivated conspiracies by the Congress party.

Despite these alleged efforts to sabotage the gathering, Errabelli asserted that the BRS is determined to go ahead with the event as planned. "No matter how many conspiracies they hatch, we will successfully hold the sabha on the 27th," he stated with confidence.

The BRS Rajatotsava Sabha is expected to be a significant political event, commemorating the party's legacy and future direction.