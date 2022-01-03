Congress appoints general secretary for Ranga Reddy district

Rangareddy: Yalala Maheshwar Reddy on Sunday was appointed as the new general secretary for Rangareddy district Congress party. Maheshwar Reddy was handed over an appointment letter by Rangareddy district Congress president Challa Narsimha Reddy. On the occasion, Challa Narshimha Reddy said that Maheshwar Reddy played a key role during Telangana movement and worked hard for the development of the party in each village.

He said that party has noticed the hard work of Maheshwar Reddy and appointed him as general secretary for Congress of Rangareddy district. Chevella Constituency senior Congress leader Sunnapu Vasantham, Janardhan Reddy, Panchayat Raj chamber president Satyanarayana Reddy, Bandari Aagi Reddy, Venkata Reddy and others were present.

