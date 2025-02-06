Congress asks cadres to celebrate caste census

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress party has asked its cadres across the State to celebrate the caste census and sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) for implementation of reservation.

TPCC president Mahesh Kumar on Wednesday termed the caste census and the sub-categorisation of SCs a “historic leap towards social justice.”

The caste census report was on Tuesday tabled in the State Legislature during the special session. The Assembly also passed a resolution, urging the Centre to conduct a caste census across the country. Mahesh Kumar Goud along with ministers and MLAs met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to congratulate him on the successful conduct of the caste survey and also the categorisation of reservation.

“Along with our ministers and MLAs, I had the honour of meeting Honourable CM Revanth Reddy Garu to congratulate him on the landmark resolution for a caste census in the Assembly and the government’s crucial report on SC categorisation.

“This isn’t just a policy decision, it’s a powerful statement that Telangana stands for equity, empowerment, and rightful representation,” the TPCC chief posted on ‘X’.

Later addressing the media persons at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Mahesh Goud said the long-standing aspirations of the BCs and SCs have been fulfilled through the recent caste census and SC classification in Telangana.

He credited Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and various Ministers for this achievement, highlighting that Telangana is the sole state to have conducted a BC caste census since independence.

Goud, alongside BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Government Whips Aadi Srinivas and Beerla Ilaiah, and other Congress leaders, noted that while states like Bihar have yet to implement a caste census, Telangana has successfully made this initiative a reality.

“It would be better if the opposition parties, instead of criticising the caste census survey, made suggestions and recommendations. The caste census survey was conducted in a scientific manner and the survey revealed that more than 56 percent of the population are BCs,” Mahesh Kumar Goud said.

He alleged that BRS leaders are misleading BC Associations on the caste census and urged the BC leaders not fall into the trap of opposition leaders