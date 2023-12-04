Congress asks high command to choose CM candidate in Telangana

Hyderabad: The CLP meeting organized to select the CM candidate has ended. A one-sentence resolution was passed in the meeting entrusting the High Command with the responsibility of selecting the chief ministerial candidate. This resolution was introduced by TPCC President Revanth Reddy. Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Konda Surekha, Prem Sagar, Sridhar Babu and others agreed the resolution.

This resolution was sent to the high command by AICC observers, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, party state chief Manik Rao Thakre and others. The choice of the CLP leader was handed over to Kharge, the party's national president. In this background, AICC will issue an announcement regarding the CM candidate in another two hours.