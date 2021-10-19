Congress & BJP colluding to defeat TRS, says Harish Rao

Karimnagar: Finance Minister T Harish Rao alleged that Congress and BJP are fighting at national level but colluded to defeat the TRS in Huzurabad by-election. He commented that Congress leader Manickam Tagore during his election meeting on Monday, criticised the TRS, but spared BJP. Leaders of both the parties were shaking hands in dark, he alleged.

Harish Rao along with Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and MLA Korukanti Chander addressed an election meeting at Cotton Mill in Jammikunta in the district on Tuesday and welcomed Congress workers, who joined the TRS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving only Rs 600 as pension in his own State, but Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was giving Rs 2,016 pension and he is the only CM, who is giving Rs 5 lakh crop insurance, he noted.

Only KCR is providing fresh water to every house through Mission Bhagiratha, 24-hour power supply in Telangana, which has become a role model for development and welfare for the country, Minister Harish Rao said.

Many sarpanches and leaders from Nanded region of Maharashtra want their region merged with Telangana as they were impressed with the development of Telangana, the Minister noted. He accused BJP leader G Premender Reddy for demanding stopping of Dalit Bandhu scheme. The Central government was anti-labour and the BJP government in Gujarat was increasing working hours from 8 to 12 hours, he pointed out.

Minister Harish said if BJP candidate Eatala Rajender wins, only he would be benefitted. 'If TRS candidate G Srinivas Yadav wins, Huzurabad would be developed.' Harish asked the voters to give a chance to TRS candidate Srinivas Yadav, assuring that he would bring great development in Huzura­bad.