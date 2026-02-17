Congress, BJP exposed as ‘one team’ in Telangana: Harish Rao

BRSLP Deputy Floor Leader T Harish Rao on Monday said that the Congress and BJP have today proved how far they can fall for power, abandoning flags, agendas and ideologies just to capture positions of authority.

The BRS leader said that for the last 12 years, Congress called BRS the BJP’s B-team, and BJP called BRS the Congress B-team. Today, both parties have exposed their lies and proved that they themselves form an anti-Telangana team. By joining hands, they have turned into a single political unit. People have clearly recognised this immoral and opportunistic alliance.

Across the state, the ‘Fevicol bond’ between Congress and BJP has once again been exposed through the municipal election results. With the sole objective of stopping BRS, both parties have thrown their ideologies to the wind.

The municipal outcomes have once again proved that Congress and BJP were one and the same in Telangana. While they fight in Delhi, they shake hands in local streets, share power and divide posts.

The results in Aliyabad, Amangal, Medak and Narsapur stand as clear evidence. Is the government being run by the Congress, the BJP, or a coalition with BJP and TDP? From Aliyabad to Amangal and from Metpally to Medak, people are watching these secret deals closely, he questioned.

Rao said that the Congress does not have the strength to face BRS on its own. That is why it has shamelessly aligned with the BJP. Two national parties have come together to stop BRS and manipulate outcomes to capture municipal bodies.

While Rahul Gandhi claims to be fighting the BJP across the country, the Congress under Revanth Reddy in Telangana is openly aligning with the BJP. Rahul Gandhi speaks of safeguarding the Constitution in Delhi, while the Congress government in Telangana is violating its spirit through such power-sharing arrangements. Ideologies have been sacrificed to target BRS, he alleged.